Miller did not factor into the decision in Friday's 10-9 loss to Kansas City, allowing seven runs on six hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out one.

Miller posted his worst start of the season, allowing nine baserunners and seven runs, each marking season worsts. The Seattle right-hander was cruising through three scoreless innings before allowing four runs in the fourth, rounded out with a three-run blast by MJ Melendez. The outing pushed Miller's WHIP north of one, as it now stands at 1.02 to go with a 3.81 ERA over 75.2 innings. The 25-year-old looks to bounce back in his next scheduled start against the White Sox at home.