Miler (1-3) took the loss against Boston on Tuesday. He allowed four runs on five hits and four walks while striking out four across 4.2 innings.

Miller had particular trouble facing off against Alex Bregman, with the third baseman responsible for driving in three of the four runs Miller gave up in Tuesday's contest. Miller wasn't able to make it out of the fifth inning despite tossing 100 pitches (59 strikes), and through five starts he's up to a 4.21 ERA and 1.44 WHIP over 25.2 innings. He's in line to make his next start against the Marlins at home this weekend.