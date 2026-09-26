Miller (4-10) allowed five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings to take the loss Friday versus the Angels.

Miller had a decent start going through five innings before Christian Moore tagged him for a three-run home run in the sixth. Miller's campaign was a tale of two halves -- he had a 1.71 ERA over his first nine outings, but he went winless (0-8) over his last 13 games, posting a 6.14 ERA across 66 innings in that span. It shakes out as a 4.17 ERA overall, along with a 1.16 WHIP and 119:38 K:BB across 118.2 innings through 22 games (21 starts). The silver linings were Miller improving his strikeout, walk and home run rates from last year while staying healthy after opening the year with an oblique strain.