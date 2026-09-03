Miller did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Red Sox, allowing a run on seven hits and a walk across 4.2 innings. He struck out three.

After he was demoted to the bullpen last week, Miller quickly rejoined the M's starting rotation after Emerson Hancock (groin) landed on the IL. The right-hander was limited to 65 pitches Wednesday, as he managed to work his way through traffic to hold Boston to one run. Overall, it was a step in the right direction for Miller, who'd struggled to a 9.00 ERA across 20 innings in his previous four starts. He'll carry a 4.01 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 95:26 K:BB into his next outing, tentatively scheduled to come at home against the Rangers.