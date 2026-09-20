Miller didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Rockies after allowing an unearned run on four hits and two walks while striking out six over 5.1 innings.

Miller delivered another much-needed bounce-back performance, holding Colorado without an earned run after entering Saturday with a 6.52 ERA over his previous 10 starts since the All-Star break. Despite the inflated ERA, Miller seems to be ending the regular season on a strong note, as he's given up two or fewer earned runs in three of his past four starts. It remains to be seen if he'll make another start before the end of the regular season next Sunday, Sept. 27.