Mariners manager Dan Wilson said Friday that Miller is being moved to the bullpen, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

The club had been operating with a six-man rotation but will revert to a typical five-man setup. Miller collected a 2.18 ERA and 65:9 K:BB over 57.2 innings in the first half, but he's cratered in the second half with a 7.18 ERA and 27:16 K:BB across 36.1 frames. In Miller's last four outings, the Mariners were outscored 62-7. Wilson noted Friday that Miller's demotion is "not a permanent thing," and that the team still views the hurler as a starter long-term.