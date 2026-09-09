Miller (4-9) took the loss Tuesday, surrendering four runs on four hits and three walks over 3.2 innings against Texas. He struck out six.

The right-hander was scored upon in three of the four frames he pitched as he remains without a win in his past 10 outings. Miller has a 6.89 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 39:24 K:BB across 49.2 innings during that span and has also failed to last five frames in any of his past four starts. A road matchup versus the A's at hitter-friendly Sacramento is likely on tap for his next turn through the rotation.