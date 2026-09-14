Miller did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing two runs on two hits, five walks and a hit-by-pitch over five innings against the Athletics. He struck out five.

After allowing a pair of solo homers in the first inning, Miller was able to work four scoreless frames the rest of the way, though his control was poor. The right-hander has stumbled of late, going 0-4 with a 7.29 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 32:21 K:BB over his past seven outings spanning 33.1 innings. On the year, Miller owns a 4-9 record with a 4.19 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 106:34 K:BB across 107.1 innings (20 appearances). His next start is tentatively lined up for next weekend on the road against the Rockies.