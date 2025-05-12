Miller (2-4) allowed seven runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three over five-plus innings to take the loss versus the Blue Jays on Sunday.

Miller struggled throughout the 92-pitch outing, though the game didn't get out of hand until he allowed a three-run home run to George Springer in the fifth inning. The seven runs allowed were a season high for Miller, who has also given up four runs on three other occasions. He's now at a 5.22 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 35:21 K:BB through 39.2 innings over eight starts, and he's yet to complete six innings in any of them. He's tentatively projected to make his next start on the road in San Diego.