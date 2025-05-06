Miller allowed four runs on seven hits and struck out one without walking a batter in a no-decision versus the Athletics on Monday.

Miller battled a back issue in his previous start, but he didn't appear to be limited Monday, throwing 63 of 94 pitches for strikes. While he found the zone just fine, he wasn't fooling the Athletics' hitters much. This was Miller's shortest start of the season by innings pitched, and it's the third time he's allowed at least four runs. He's at a mediocre 4.15 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 32:19 K:BB over 34.2 innings across seven starts, but this was his first start of the season in which he avoided walking a batter. Miller is projected for a home start versus the Blue Jays this weekend.