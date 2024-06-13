Miller allowed two hits and two walks while striking out eight over seven scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the White Sox on Wednesday.

Miller rebounded from his worst start of the year by producing his third scoreless outing in 2024. Two of those scoreless efforts have come over his three starts in June. The 25-year-old has a 3.48 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 80:24 K:BB over 82.2 innings through 14 starts this season as he continues to impress as part of the Mariners' strong rotation. Miller's next start is projected to be a challenging road outing in Cleveland.