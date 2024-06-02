Miller (5-5) earned the win over the Angels on Saturday, allowing three hits and issuing one walk while striking out nine batters over six innings.

The score was close early on, but a four-run fourth inning for Seattle put Miller on cruise control. The right-hander racked up 13 whiffs en route to his nine punchouts, which tied his second-highest total of the season. Miller has earned the win in each of his last two starts following a stretch of six outings between April 24 and May 22 during which he went 0-4.