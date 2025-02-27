Miller (finger) will start Thursday's Cactus League game against the Giants.

Miller missed his final start of the 2024 season due to a blister on his right index finger, but the injury didn't affect his offseason training program. He'll take the hill for his first outing of the spring and will have a firm grasp on a starting spot in a talented Seattle rotation heading into Opening Day. Over his 31 starts covering 180.1 innings this past season, Miller turned in a 2.94 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 171:45 K:BB.