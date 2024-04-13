Miller (2-1) earned the win Friday, allowing one unearned run, three hits and three walks over 6.1 innings against the Cubs. He struck out four.

Miller continued his stellar start to the season as he shut down the Cubs during his 100-pitch outing. The unearned run he allowed only scored after he was relieved and a walk he yielded before his departure was allowed to score. Miller has pitched to the tune of a 1.96 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB over his first 18.1 innings. He is scheduled to make his next start against the Reds at home.