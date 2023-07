Marlowe will start in left field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Twins.

After going 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double, a walk, a stolen base and an additional run in Tuesday's 9-7 win, Marlowe will be rewarded with a third consecutive start in left field. While Jarred Kelenic (foot) is out indefinitely, the Mariners will likely give the lefty-hitting Marlowe a look as their primary option in left field, at least versus right-handed pitching.