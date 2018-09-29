Mariners' Cameron Maybin: Plates four in blowout win
Maybin went 3-for-5 with four RBI from a pair of run-scoring single and a double in a win over the Rangers on Friday. He also scored once.
The veteran outfielder enjoyed a relatively rare taste of offensive success, posting a single-game season high in RBI and contributing his first multi-hit effort since Sept. 3. Maybin hadn't suited up since Sept. 23, and he's only logged 22 at-bats overall in September. However, he's made good use of those opportunities, posting a .318 average thus far in the final month of the season.
More News
-
Mariners' Cameron Maybin: Grabs start Saturday•
-
Mariners' Cameron Maybin: Currently dealing with illness•
-
Mariners' Cameron Maybin: Laces three-bagger in win•
-
Mariners' Cameron Maybin: Loses hold of everyday role•
-
Mariners' Cameron Maybin: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Mariners' Cameron Maybin: Sticks on bench•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....