Maybin went 3-for-5 with four RBI from a pair of run-scoring single and a double in a win over the Rangers on Friday. He also scored once.

The veteran outfielder enjoyed a relatively rare taste of offensive success, posting a single-game season high in RBI and contributing his first multi-hit effort since Sept. 3. Maybin hadn't suited up since Sept. 23, and he's only logged 22 at-bats overall in September. However, he's made good use of those opportunities, posting a .318 average thus far in the final month of the season.