Santana is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

Mitch Haniger (ankle) returned Saturday from a lengthy stay on the injured list and will step in as the Mariners' designated hitter Sunday, leaving no room in the lineup for Santana while Ty France handles duties at first base. Haniger should end up seeing most of his playing time in right field for the rest of the season, but his return could force Santana to battle with Kyle Lewis for one spot in the Mariners' everyday lineup.