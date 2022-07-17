Santana went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in a 3-2 win over the Rangers on Saturday.

Santana went deep off innings-eater Spencer Howard for his eighth long ball of the season and his fourth in 16 games since being traded to the Mariners on June 29. The first baseman had only hit four home runs in 52 games played with the Royals in 2022, so the new team environment appears to be to his liking. Santana's third-inning blast helped lift the Mariners to their 13th win in a row. He figures to be an everyday starter over the second half of the season.