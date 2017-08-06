Phelps exited Sunday's game against the Royals with right elbow discomfort.

Phelps left Sunday's game after tossing just seven pitches. The initial diagnosis of an elbow injury is obviously very concerning, but we'll have to wait for more specifics after Phelps undergoes testing in the coming days. He'll be a day-to-day case for the time being.

