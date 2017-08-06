Mariners' David Phelps: Leaves with elbow discomfort
Phelps exited Sunday's game against the Royals with right elbow discomfort.
Phelps left Sunday's game after tossing just seven pitches. The initial diagnosis of an elbow injury is obviously very concerning, but we'll have to wait for more specifics after Phelps undergoes testing in the coming days. He'll be a day-to-day case for the time being.
More News
-
Mariners' David Phelps: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Mariners' David Phelps: Fans five Rangers to record win•
-
Mariners' David Phelps: Gives up go-ahead runs Friday•
-
Mariners' David Phelps: Another impressive outing in shutout win•
-
Mariners' David Phelps: To remain in bullpen for 2017•
-
Mariners' David Phelps: Traded to Mariners•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...