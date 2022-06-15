Castillo fired a perfect eighth inning in a win over the Twins on Tuesday, recording a strikeout.
The veteran right-hander got through his one frame on a crisp 13 pitches, eight which found the strike zone. Castillo has rebounded from a brief rough stretch in the latter part of May to put together nine consecutive scoreless appearances, a stretch during which he's allowed just one hit, posted a 16:1 K:BB, recorded two victories and saves apiece and lowered his ERA and WHIP from 9.00 and 2.15 to 5.09 and 1.30, respectively.
