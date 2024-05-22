Canzone is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees.

After returning last Wednesday following a month-long stay on the injured list, Canzone had started in all but one of the Mariners' ensuing six games, going 3-for-14 with a pair of extra-base hits and two walks. While the lefty-hitting Canzone will hit the bench against Yankees southpaw Nestor Cortes, look for manager Scott Servais to open up playing time for both Canzone and fellow left-handed hitter Luke Raley at the corner-outfield spots when the Mariners face right-handed pitching. Rather than Raley, Mitch Garver and Mitch Haniger have been losing out on more opportunities against right-handed pitching since Canzone's return from the IL.