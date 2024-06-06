Canzone is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics.
The lefty-hitting Canzone started in each of the Mariners' last three games but will retreat to the bench for the series finale in Oakland while southpaw JP Sears takes the hill for the Athletics. Mitch Haniger will replace Canzone in right field.
