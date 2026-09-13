Canzone went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 19-1 win over the Athletics.

Canzone took Gage Jump deep in the first inning, and that blast was ultimately all the Mariners needed in the blowout win. Over his last 15 games, Canzone has gone 17-for-64 (.266) with eight extra-base hits and 10 RBI. The outfielder has split time between right field and designated hitter due to the ongoing struggles of Taylor Ward. Canzone is batting .258 with an .809 OPS, 22 homers, 68 RBI, 52 runs scored, 24 doubles, three triples and two stolen bases over 133 games this season.