Canzone went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Friday's 7-5 loss to the Angels.

Canzone's ninth-inning blast got the Mariners within two runs, but they couldn't tie the game. The outfielder has hit safely in 20 of 22 games this month, going 27-for-89 (.303) with 10 extra-base hits and 16 RBI in September. Canzone has generally been a bright spot in his first full big-league campaign, batting .264 with an .821 OPS, 23 homers, 77 RBI, 58 runs scored, 27 doubles, four triples and two stolen bases over 144 contests.

Add CBS Sports on Google