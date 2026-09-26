Canzone went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Friday's 7-5 loss to the Angels.

Canzone's ninth-inning blast got the Mariners within two runs, but they couldn't tie the game. The outfielder has hit safely in 20 of 22 games this month, going 27-for-89 (.303) with 10 extra-base hits and 16 RBI in September. Canzone has generally been a bright spot in his first full big-league campaign, batting .264 with an .821 OPS, 23 homers, 77 RBI, 58 runs scored, 27 doubles, four triples and two stolen bases over 144 contests.