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Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Launches 19th homer

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Canzone went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 10-5 loss to the Yankees.

Canzone extended Seattle's lead to 4-1 in the fifth inning with his two-out, 397-foot blast off Will Warren, his 19th long ball this season. The homer was Canzone's first since June 28, though he's been swinging the bat better of late, going 5-for-12 in his last three games after going just 5-for-37 (.135) in his previous 10. It's been a breakout year overall for Canzone, who's now slashing batting .254 with an .824 OPS, 50 RBI and 42 runs scored across 353 plate appearances.

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