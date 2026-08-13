Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Launches 19th homer

Canzone went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 10-5 loss to the Yankees.

Canzone extended Seattle's lead to 4-1 in the fifth inning with his two-out, 397-foot blast off Will Warren, his 19th long ball this season. The homer was Canzone's first since June 28, though he's been swinging the bat better of late, going 5-for-12 in his last three games after going just 5-for-37 (.135) in his previous 10. It's been a breakout year overall for Canzone, who's now slashing batting .254 with an .824 OPS, 50 RBI and 42 runs scored across 353 plate appearances.