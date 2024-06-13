Share Video

Canzone isn't in the Mariners' lineup for Thursday's game against the White Sox.

Canzone and his career .531 OPS versus lefties will take a seat on Seattle's bench Thursday while southpaw Garrett Crochet starts on the mound for Chicago. Mitch Haniger will pick up a start in right field as a result, allowing Mitch Garver to serve as the Mariners' DH.

