Canzone went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the White Sox on Monday.

Canzone's 413-foot solo shot to center field in the eighth inning put Seattle's first run on the board and officially began the Mariners' furious eight-run onslaught over the final two innings. The 26-year-old outfielder continues to limp along with a .179 average and .247 on-base percentage, but he's carrying an appreciably better .417 slugging percentage thanks to having now laced eight of his 15 hits for extra bases.