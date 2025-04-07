The Mariners are expected to recall Canzone from Triple-A Tacoma prior to Monday's series opener versus the Astros, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Canzone will be joining the 26-man active roster as a replacement for Victor Robles (shoulder), who is headed for the injured list. The 27-year-old Canzone has produced a .861 OPS over eight games with Tacoma this season but struggled during his time in the majors in 2024, slashing .196/.271/.381 with eight home runs and 17 RBI across 188 plate appearances. It's unclear if the Mariners plan to give the left-handed-hitting Canzone regular starts against right-handed pitching, as Seattle could instead deploy a platoon of Luke Raley and Dylan Moore in right field while Robles is on the shelf.