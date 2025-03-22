The Mariners optioned Canzone to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday.
Canzone didn't put up much of a fight in the race for an Opening Day roster spot, slashing just .209/.244/.395 with three RBI and nine runs scored in 45 plate appearances. He'll now look to earn his way back to the majors in Tacoma, where he finished with an .888 OPS across 29 games last season.
