Canzone went 2-for-4 with one RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Rangers.

Canzone got in the lineup for the first time since Wednesday, since the Mariners faced left-handed starters Thursday and Friday. The outfielder was productive Saturday, contributing an RBI single in the third inning as well as his first steal of the season. Over 103 plate appearances, he's posted a middling .207/.282/.435 slash line with six home runs, 11 RBI, 10 runs scored and three doubles. Canzone will typically occupy a corner outfield spot and bat in the bottom third of the order versus right-handers.