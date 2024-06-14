Canzone isn't in the Mariners' lineup for Friday's game against the Rangers.
Canzone will remain in the dugout as the Mariners face a left-handed starter for the second game in a row Friday. His absence will put Mitch Haniger in right field while Mitch Garver serves as Seattle's designated hitter.
