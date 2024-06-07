Canzone is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Royals.
With lefty Daniel Lynch on the mound for Kansas City, Canzone will be held out of the starting lineup Friday. Righty-hitting Mitch Haniger will fill in at right field.
