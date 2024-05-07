Manager Scott Servais said Tuesday that he has seen video of Canzone (shoulder) swinging at the Mariners' complex in Arizona, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Servais seemed pleased with the progress Canzone has made since landing on the injured list April 15. However, he noted that Canzone will require an extended rehab assignment, so the 26-year-old outfielder is likely still a few weeks away from returning to the Mariners' lineup.