Canzone (shoulder) went 1-for-3 with a double and a run in a win over the Royals on Wednesday.

Activated from the injured list earlier in the day, Canzone helped give the Mariners some key breathing room by doubling in the seventh and then coming home with Seattle's third run. Canzone was seeing his first big-league game action in just over a month, having last played April 14. Now apparently back to health after playing a full game in left field Wednesday, Canzone should be a fixture in the lineup against right-handed pitching moving forward.