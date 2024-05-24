Canzone is out of the lineup for Friday's game against Washington.
The lefty-hitting Canzone will cede right field duties to Mitch Haniger as the Mariners take on southpaw MacKenzie Gore. Canzone is slashing .208/.278/.500 with four home runs and eight RBI in his second major-league season.
