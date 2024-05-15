The Mariners reinstated Canzone (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

The Mariners weren't expected to bring Canzone back from the IL until this weekend, but he'll end up joining the club for its series finale with the Royals after he checked out fine following his third rehab game with Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday. Prior to landing on the shelf April 15 with a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder, Canzone had taken hold of a strong-side platoon role in left field. Those duties have largely fallen to Luke Raley during his absence, and though Raley has enjoyed a hot run at the plate of late, Canzone will step into the starting lineup in his first game back with the team. He'll man left field and bat seventh Wednesday against the Royals.