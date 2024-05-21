Canzone went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and an RBI sacrifice fly in a win over the Yankees on Monday.

Canzone was instrumental to the one-run win, igniting the Mariners' comeback from a 3-0 deficit with his 426-foot solo shot to center in the eighth inning. The 26-year-old then delivered a game-tying sacrifice fly in the following frame, giving him his third multi-RBI effort of the season. Canzone's homer also was his first since April 9, with a month-long stay on the injured list due to a shoulder injury largely to blame for the extended drought.