Canzone is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.
The Mariners will go with a right-handed-heavy lineup to counter Nationals southpaw Patrick Corbin, with Canzone hitting the bench for Seattle along with fellow left-handed hitters Luke Raley and Josh Rojas. The absences of Raley and Canzone will open up starts in the corner outfield for Jonatan Clase and Mitch Haniger.
