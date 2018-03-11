Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Plays catch Saturday
Ramirez (lat) played catch Saturday, his first action since being shut down three weeks ago, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The downtime leaves Ramirez unlikely for Opening Day, but manager Scott Servais believes the right-hander could be ready to join the rotation by the time the Mariners need a fifth starter in mid-April.
