Ramirez (lat) allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and a walk over 5.2 innings in Triple-A Tacoma's 8-2 win over Albuquerque on Tuesday. He struck out six.

The right-hander worked up to 76 pitches, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports, putting him right within the range that manager Scott Servais had previously stated would be a prerequisite for Ramirez before making his 2018 big-league debut. With the final piece of the rehab puzzle for the 27-year-old apparently in place, he's now in line to make his first start of the season against the Rangers on Sunday.

