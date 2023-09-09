Suarez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's loss against the Rays.

Suarez hit a towering 424-foot home run off Taj Bradley in the second inning to open the scoring for the Mariners. The 10-year veteran has had a down season as his 19 homers to date would be the fewest he's produced in a full season since hitting 21 in 2016. Suarez has also generated just a .383 slugging percentage on the season, which would be his lowest mark since his rookie season with the Tigers in 2014.