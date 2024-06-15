Suarez went 1-for-2 with two walks and a solo home run in Friday's 7-1 win over the White Sox.

Suarez led off the fourth inning with his sixth home run of the season. His struggles at the plate put his job at the Diamondbacks' primary third baseman in jeopardy, but Suarez started two of the three games since manager Torey Lovullo indicated Blaze Alexander would see more time at third base.