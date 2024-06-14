Suarez started at third base and went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored in Thursday's 11-1 win over the Angels. He was also hit by a pitch.

Suarez returned to the lineup after being replaced at the hot corner by Blaze Alexander the previous day. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Alexander will be given more opportunities at third with Suarez (.195/.267/.309) mired in a season-long slump.