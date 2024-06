Suarez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Padres.

The homer was Suarez's second hit over six games in June, though both knocks have gone for extra bases. The third baseman hasn't hit for average well in the last five years, but his .202 mark this season is poor even by his usual standard. He's added a .592 OPS, five homers, 28 RBI, 24 runs scored and two stolen bases through 62 contests.