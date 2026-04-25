The Reds will place Suarez on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a low-grade oblique strain, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

The Reds initially announced that Suarez was dealing with mid-back pain when they scratched him from the lineup ahead of Friday's game. Further evaluation revealed that the 34-year-old infielder suffered an oblique injury and will have to spend time on the injured list because of it. The team hasn't yet provided a return timeline for him, but because his injury is labeled as "low-grade," he may not need to spend much more than the minimum 10 days on the shelf. In the meantime, Nathaniel Lowe figures to step in as Cincinnati's primary designated hitter against right-handers.