Suarez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels, and Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Blaze Alexander will receive more playing time at third base moving forward, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Wednesday's absence is just Suarez's fourth from the lineup this season, but it appears he'll sit more often going forward due to his .197/.263/.312 slash line through 66 games. Lovullo didn't specify how the playing time will be split, so it's possible Suarez still sees the majority of the action at the hot corner. Regardless, The 32-year-old should no longer be considered the Diamondbacks' everyday third baseman, at least for the time being.