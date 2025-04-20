Suarez is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Cubs.
It's the first day off of the season for Suarez, who has six home runs and six RBI through 21 games but is batting just .145 with a 33.3 percent strikeout rate. Garrett Hampson is starting at third base Sunday while Tim Tawa mans the keystone.
