Suarez went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Tuesday's 10-4 win over Miami.

Suarez helped carry the Diamondbacks through the season's opening week but has hit the skids since. After launching his fifth home run in the fifth game of the season, Suarez is batting .098 (4-for-41) with zero RBI and 17 strikeouts over the subsequent 12 contests.