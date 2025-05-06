Suarez went 2-for-4 with two RBI in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Mets.

Since homering four times (five RBI) in a game last week, Suarez entered Monday on 4-for-28 (.143) run with one RBI over the subsequent seven games. That's been the story of his season: a spasm of production followed by slumps. Seventeen of his 23 RBI were produced in just four contests. Suarez has spent most of the season below the Mendoza Line and is batting .198 over 35 games.