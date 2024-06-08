Suarez went 0-for-4 in Friday's 10-3 loss to San Diego and is batting .198 through 63 games.

Suarez's season-opening slump continued into the month of June; he's 2-for-23 (.087) over seven games this month and dipped below .200 for the first time. He remains fourth on the team with 28 RBI, production that helped mask his slump over the first month and a half, but Suarez delivered just five runs over the last 22 contests, and his .582 OPS has gotten harder to ignore.